Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Sold by Redmond Asset Management LLC

Redmond Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,678 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,936 shares during the quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $2,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Facebook during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Watson Rebecca bought a new stake in Facebook in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Facebook by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 262.5% during the 2nd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 145 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FB opened at $276.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $788.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.26. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $137.10 and a 1 year high of $304.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $269.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $248.88.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.77. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The business had revenue of $21.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. Facebook’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 13,110 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.95, for a total transaction of $3,853,684.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.06, for a total transaction of $111,211.56. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,551 shares in the company, valued at $1,710,204.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 109,291 shares of company stock valued at $30,376,998 in the last three months. 14.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Truist boosted their price objective on Facebook from $285.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Facebook from $322.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $293.84.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

