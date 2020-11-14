Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Stock Position Lowered by WASHINGTON TRUST Co

WASHINGTON TRUST Co trimmed its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 0.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 192,412 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,823 shares during the period. Facebook accounts for about 1.9% of WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Facebook were worth $50,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,661,522 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,945,942,000 after acquiring an additional 412,559 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 22,927 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,206,000 after acquiring an additional 4,794 shares during the last quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $233,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Facebook by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,989 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Windsor Capital Management LLC increased its position in Facebook by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FB shares. 140166 increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.84.

Shares of FB opened at $276.95 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $269.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $248.88. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $137.10 and a 12-month high of $304.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $788.83 billion, a PE ratio of 31.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.26.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.77. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The firm had revenue of $21.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.78 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

In other Facebook news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.06, for a total value of $111,211.56. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,710,204.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,133 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.39, for a total value of $296,154.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,182 shares in the company, valued at $1,093,132.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 109,291 shares of company stock worth $30,376,998 over the last ninety days. 14.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

