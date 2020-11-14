Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 1.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 304,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,068 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $13,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FAST. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Fastenal by 15,946.7% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,902,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890,167 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Fastenal by 64.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,878,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526,965 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Fastenal by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,754,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,271,000 after purchasing an additional 812,811 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Fastenal by 72.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,627,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,738,000 after purchasing an additional 684,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Fastenal by 95.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,270,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,652,000 after purchasing an additional 621,129 shares in the last quarter. 77.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FAST opened at $46.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $26.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.21. Fastenal has a 52-week low of $26.72 and a 52-week high of $49.86.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 30.63% and a net margin of 15.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 27th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 26th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.46%.

In other news, Director Hsenghung Sam Hsu acquired 1,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $45.00 per share, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $45,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Terry Modock Owen sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.53, for a total value of $61,912.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 4,100 shares of company stock valued at $183,522 and sold 5,750 shares valued at $279,083. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub lowered Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Raymond James lowered Fastenal from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Fastenal in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Fastenal from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on Fastenal in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fastenal has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.36.

Fastenal Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

