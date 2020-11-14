FedEx (NYSE:FDX) & SkyShop Logistics (OTCMKTS:SKPN) Critical Analysis

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) and SkyShop Logistics (OTCMKTS:SKPN) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, risk and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares FedEx and SkyShop Logistics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FedEx 2.50% 15.82% 4.09% SkyShop Logistics N/A N/A N/A

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for FedEx and SkyShop Logistics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FedEx 0 6 17 1 2.79 SkyShop Logistics 0 0 0 0 N/A

FedEx currently has a consensus price target of $277.50, suggesting a potential upside of 2.06%. Given FedEx’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe FedEx is more favorable than SkyShop Logistics.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

71.7% of FedEx shares are held by institutional investors. 8.5% of FedEx shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.2% of SkyShop Logistics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares FedEx and SkyShop Logistics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FedEx $69.22 billion 1.03 $1.29 billion $9.50 28.62 SkyShop Logistics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

FedEx has higher revenue and earnings than SkyShop Logistics.

Volatility & Risk

FedEx has a beta of 1.38, suggesting that its stock price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SkyShop Logistics has a beta of 2.37, suggesting that its stock price is 137% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

FedEx beats SkyShop Logistics on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages. Its FedEx Freight segment offers less-than-truckload and other freight delivery services. As of May 31, 2020, this segment had approximately 30,000 vehicles and 373 service centers. Its FedEx Services segment provides sales, marketing, information technology, communications, customer service, technical support, billing and collection, and other back-office support services. It also offers FedEx Mobile, a suite of solutions to track packages, create shipping labels, view account-specific rate quotes, and access drop-off location information; FedEx Office, a suite of printing and shipping management solutions, including digital printing, professional finishing, document creation, design, direct mail, signs and graphics, custom-printed boxes, copying, computer rental, Wi-Fi, and corporate print solutions; and packing services, supplies, and boxes, as well as FedEx Express and FedEx Ground shipping services. Its Corporate, Other and Eliminations segment offers international trade services in customs brokerage, and ocean and air freight forwarding services; cross-border enablement and technology solutions, and e-commerce transportation solutions; integrated supply chain management solutions; time-critical shipment services; and critical inventory and service parts logistics, and technology repair. It offers international trade advisory services, including assistance with customs-trade partnership against terrorism program; and publishes customs duty and tax information. It has a strategic alliance with Microsoft Corp. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee.

About SkyShop Logistics

SkyShop Logistics, Inc., an e-commerce service company, provides cross border shopping facilitation services to foreign shoppers accessing the United States online merchant sites. It operates puntomio.com, which facilitates shopping on U.S. merchant Web sites offering the landed cost, customs clearance, and delivery cost upfront to the shopper, as well as assists the buyers in finding products, price comparison, use of the U.S. address, transportation and customs clearance, and delivery to the buyer's home. The company also provides Global e Cart, which offers an integration free technology platform for online merchants that allows localized checkout experience in language and currency, localized checkout with local address formats, defined export/import restrictions and compliance by country, and international credit card fraud screening. In addition, it offers business to consumer international parcel service with online visibility, tracking, and delivery confirmation. The company was formerly known as SkyPostal Networks, Inc. and changed its name to SkyShop Logistics, Inc. in July 2010. SkyShop Logistics, Inc. is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

