FFP Marketing (OTCMKTS:FFPM) & TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) Financial Review

TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) and FFP Marketing (OTCMKTS:FFPM) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

26.1% of TravelCenters of America shares are held by institutional investors. 9.3% of TravelCenters of America shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 41.6% of FFP Marketing shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for TravelCenters of America and FFP Marketing, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TravelCenters of America 0 1 3 0 2.75 FFP Marketing 0 0 0 0 N/A

TravelCenters of America presently has a consensus price target of $30.42, suggesting a potential upside of 0.02%. Given TravelCenters of America’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe TravelCenters of America is more favorable than FFP Marketing.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares TravelCenters of America and FFP Marketing’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TravelCenters of America $6.12 billion 0.07 $33.35 million ($2.32) -13.11 FFP Marketing N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

TravelCenters of America has higher revenue and earnings than FFP Marketing.

Risk and Volatility

TravelCenters of America has a beta of 2, meaning that its share price is 100% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FFP Marketing has a beta of 2.54, meaning that its share price is 154% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares TravelCenters of America and FFP Marketing’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TravelCenters of America 0.53% -2.79% -0.48% FFP Marketing N/A N/A N/A

Summary

TravelCenters of America beats FFP Marketing on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TravelCenters of America

TravelCenters of America Inc. operates travel centers and standalone restaurants in the United States and Canada. Its travel centers offer a range of products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, as well as nonfuel products and services, such as truck repair and maintenance services, full service restaurants, quick service restaurants, and various customer amenities. As of June 2, 2020, it operated 265 locations in 44 states and Canada primarily under the TA, Petro Stopping Centers, and TA Express brands; and 650 full-service and quick-service restaurants and 10 proprietary brands, including Quaker Steak and Lube, Iron Skillet, and Country Pride. The company serves trucking fleets and their drivers, independent truck drivers, highway and local motorists, and casual diners. TravelCenters of America Inc. was founded in 1972 and is based in Westlake, Ohio.

About FFP Marketing

FFP Marketing Company, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores with gas station. It also retails motor fuel, merchandise, and ancillary products and services at convenience stores, and truck stop. The company operates motor fuel terminal and processing facility. The convenience stores sell groceries, tobacco product, take-out food and beverages, dairy products, and non-food merchandise, such as money order, telephone calling cards, lottery tickets, health and beauty aid, magazines, and motor fuel. The company sells motor fuel on a wholesale basis to independent, regional chain and end user, such as contractors, operators of vehicle fleet, and public utilities. The company was founded in 1997 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

