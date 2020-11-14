Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) and Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) Head to Head Contrast

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) and Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Financial Institutions has a beta of 1.09, indicating that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Standard Chartered has a beta of 1.06, indicating that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

73.7% of Financial Institutions shares are held by institutional investors. 4.0% of Financial Institutions shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Financial Institutions and Standard Chartered’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Financial Institutions 18.17% 8.77% 0.83% Standard Chartered N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Financial Institutions and Standard Chartered’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Financial Institutions $209.18 million 1.48 $48.86 million $2.96 6.51 Standard Chartered $24.30 billion 0.73 $2.30 billion $0.75 7.51

Standard Chartered has higher revenue and earnings than Financial Institutions. Financial Institutions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Standard Chartered, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Financial Institutions and Standard Chartered, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Financial Institutions 0 1 2 0 2.67 Standard Chartered 2 4 3 0 2.11

Financial Institutions currently has a consensus price target of $23.33, suggesting a potential upside of 21.02%. Given Financial Institutions’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Financial Institutions is more favorable than Standard Chartered.

Summary

Financial Institutions beats Standard Chartered on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Financial Institutions

Financial Institutions, Inc. operates as the holding company for Five Star Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals, municipalities, and businesses. It operates in two segments, Banking and Non-Banking. The company offers checking and savings account programs, including money market accounts, certificates of deposit, sweep investments, and individual retirement and other qualified plan accounts. Its loan products include term loans and lines of credit; short and medium-term commercial loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment; commercial business loans to the agricultural industry; commercial mortgage loans; one-to-four family residential mortgage loans, home improvement loans, closed-end home equity loans, and home equity lines of credit; and consumer loans, such as automobile, secured installment, and personal loans. The company also provides personal insurance, including automobile, homeowners, boat, recreational vehicle, landlord, and umbrella coverage; commercial insurance comprising property, liability, automobile, inland marine, workers compensation, bonds, crop, and umbrella insurance products; and financial services comprising life and disability insurance, Medicare supplements, long-term care, annuities, mutual funds, and retirement programs. In addition, it offers customized investment advisory, wealth management, investment consulting, and retirement plan services, as well as operates a real estate investment trust that holds residential mortgages and commercial real estate loans. The company operates a network of 53 offices in the New York State. Financial Institutions, Inc. was founded in 1817 and is headquartered in Warsaw, New York.

About Standard Chartered

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments. It offers retail products, such as deposits, savings, mortgages, credit cards, and personal loans; wealth management products and services that include investments, portfolio management, insurance and advices, and planning services; and transaction banking services, such as cash management, payments and transactions, securities services, and trade financing products. The company also provides corporate finance products and services that comprise structured and project financing, strategic advising, and mergers and acquisitions; and financial market services, such as investment, risk management, and debt capital markets. In addition, it offers digital banking solutions. The company serves corporations, financial institutions, governments, investors, small businesses, mid-sized companies, and individuals. It operates through approximately 1,026 branches. The company was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

