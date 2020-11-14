Financial Review: 10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) & PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI)

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) and PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) are both large-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

60.8% of 10x Genomics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.2% of PerkinElmer shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.3% of 10x Genomics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of PerkinElmer shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares 10x Genomics and PerkinElmer’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 10x Genomics -31.06% -19.18% -13.01% PerkinElmer 9.87% 18.40% 7.94%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares 10x Genomics and PerkinElmer’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 10x Genomics $245.89 million 56.55 -$31.25 million ($0.80) -173.19 PerkinElmer $2.88 billion 5.13 $227.56 million $4.10 32.22

PerkinElmer has higher revenue and earnings than 10x Genomics. 10x Genomics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PerkinElmer, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for 10x Genomics and PerkinElmer, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 10x Genomics 0 0 1 0 3.00 PerkinElmer 0 6 8 0 2.57

10x Genomics currently has a consensus target price of $145.00, suggesting a potential upside of 4.66%. PerkinElmer has a consensus target price of $109.20, suggesting a potential downside of 17.35%. Given 10x Genomics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe 10x Genomics is more favorable than PerkinElmer.

Summary

PerkinElmer beats 10x Genomics on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About 10x Genomics

10x Genomics, Inc., a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. Its company offers chromium instruments, enzymes, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumable products. The company's single cell solution runs on its chromium instruments, which include single cell gene expression for measuring gene activity on a cell-by-cell basis; single cell immune profiling for measuring the activity of immune cells and their targets; single cell ATAC for measuring epigenetics, including the physical organization of DNA; single cell CNV for measuring cellular heterogeneity through DNA changes, such as copy number variation; and visium spatial gene expression solution that measures the spatial gene expression patterns across a tissue sample. It serves various academic, government, biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, and other institutions. The company was formerly known as 10X Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to 10X Genomics, Inc. in November 2014. 10x Genomics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Pleasanton, California.

About PerkinElmer

PerkinElmer, Inc. provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services. It also provides analytical technologies, solutions, and services for the environmental, food, and industrial markets that enable its customers to understand the characterization and health of various aspects, including air, water, and soil. In addition, this segment offers solutions to farmers and food producers; and analytical instrumentation for the industrial market, which includes the chemical, semiconductor and electronics, energy, lubricant, petrochemical, and polymer industries. The Diagnostics segment provides instruments, reagents, and software products for the early detection of genetic disorders, such as pregnancy and early childhood, as well as infectious disease testing in the diagnostics market. Its products are used for testing and screening genetic abnormalities, disorders, and diseases, including down syndrome, hypothyroidism, muscular dystrophym, infertility, and various metabolic conditions. This segment also develops technologies that enable and support genomic workflows using protein coupled receptor and next-generation DNA sequencing for applications in oncology and drug discovery. The company serves pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, laboratories, academic and research institutions, public health authorities, private healthcare organizations, doctors, and government agencies. PerkinElmer, Inc. was founded in 1937 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

