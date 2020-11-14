Financial Review: W Technologies (OTCMKTS:WTCG) & Madison Square Garden (NYSE:MSG)

W Technologies (OTCMKTS:WTCG) and Madison Square Garden (NYSE:MSG) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares W Technologies and Madison Square Garden’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio W Technologies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Madison Square Garden $1.63 billion 2.53 $11.43 million $0.48 358.21

Madison Square Garden has higher revenue and earnings than W Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares W Technologies and Madison Square Garden’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets W Technologies N/A N/A N/A Madison Square Garden -1.47% -0.90% -0.61%

Risk and Volatility

W Technologies has a beta of 4.52, meaning that its share price is 352% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Madison Square Garden has a beta of 0.87, meaning that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

71.1% of Madison Square Garden shares are held by institutional investors. 20.7% of Madison Square Garden shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for W Technologies and Madison Square Garden, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score W Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Madison Square Garden 0 1 3 0 2.75

Madison Square Garden has a consensus price target of $337.00, indicating a potential upside of 96.00%. Given Madison Square Garden’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Madison Square Garden is more favorable than W Technologies.

Summary

Madison Square Garden beats W Technologies on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About W Technologies

W Technologies, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides social media and mobile marketing solutions. Its products and services include mobile marketing campaigns, mobile optimized Websites, kiosk based mobile loyalty rewards programs, digital signage networks, and transit system location based mobile signage platforms. The company also licenses/distributes liquid crystal displays and priority remote management software. W Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Huntington Beach, California.

About Madison Square Garden

The Madison Square Garden Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in live sports and entertainment businesses in the United States. The company operates in two segments, MSG Sports and MSG Entertainment. The MSG Sports segment owns and operates professional sports franchises; and promotes, produces, and/or presents an array of other live sporting events, including professional boxing, college basketball, college hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, esports, tennis, and college wrestling. The MSG Entertainment segment presents or hosts live entertainment events, such as concerts, family shows, performing arts, and special events; and creates, produces, and/or presents live productions in its venues. It also operates 25 entertainment dining and nightlife venues in New York City, Las Vegas, and Los Angeles; Singapore; and Sydney, Australia primarily under the TAO, Marquee, Lavo, Avenue, The Stanton Social, Beauty & Essex, and Vandal brands, as well as manages the food and beverage operations at the Dream Downtown and Dream Midtown hotels in New York City. The Madison Square Garden Company was founded in 1879 and is based in New York, New York.

