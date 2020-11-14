FinecoBank Banca Fineco S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:FCBBF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of FinecoBank Banca Fineco S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:FCBBF) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FCBBF shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on FinecoBank Banca Fineco in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered FinecoBank Banca Fineco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. HSBC lowered FinecoBank Banca Fineco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on FinecoBank Banca Fineco in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on FinecoBank Banca Fineco in a report on Monday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of FCBBF opened at $14.70 on Wednesday. FinecoBank Banca Fineco has a 12-month low of $8.14 and a 12-month high of $15.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.60.

FinecoBank Banca Fineco S.p.A. provides banking and investment products and services in Italy and internationally. The company operates through Banking, Brokerage, and Investing segments. The company offers banking services, including current account and deposit services, payment services, mortgages, and personal loans, as well as debit, credit, and prepaid cards; and brokerage services comprising order execution services on behalf of customers with direct access to global equity markets, as well as to trade on currencies, indices, shares, bonds, commodities, futures, options, bonds, ETFs, and certificates.

