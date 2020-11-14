First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Rating Lowered to Underperform at Raymond James

Raymond James lowered shares of First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America downgraded First Solar from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded First Solar from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley downgraded First Solar from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded First Solar from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded First Solar from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. First Solar presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $80.47.

NASDAQ FSLR opened at $79.95 on Tuesday. First Solar has a 52 week low of $28.47 and a 52 week high of $97.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.25, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $79.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.07.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.85. First Solar had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 9.49%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that First Solar will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Lukas T. Walton sold 2,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $200,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,341,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $907,308,640. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Philip Dejong sold 8,256 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total value of $752,534.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $809,138.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,158,980 shares of company stock valued at $793,339,734 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of First Solar during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Solar by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 625 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of First Solar by 237.0% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 792 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in First Solar during the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in First Solar by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.90% of the company’s stock.

About First Solar

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Modules segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

