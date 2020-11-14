First Trust Advisors LP Increases Stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,046,173 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 134,840 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $86,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BAH. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 69.8% during the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 10,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $809,000 after acquiring an additional 4,275 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 2nd quarter worth about $986,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 6,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 24.1% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,733 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BAH opened at $86.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 52-week low of $54.37 and a 52-week high of $89.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.95. The company has a market capitalization of $11.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.81.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.11. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 54.01%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is currently 38.99%.

Several research analysts recently commented on BAH shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Truist Financial lowered shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $84.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Booz Allen Hamilton presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.08.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

