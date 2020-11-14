Five Prime Therapeutics’ (FPRX) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Five Prime Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FPRX) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. SVB Leerink currently has a $33.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $9.00. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Five Prime Therapeutics’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.85) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($2.67) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($2.75) EPS.

FPRX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Five Prime Therapeutics from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Five Prime Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Five Prime Therapeutics from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut shares of Five Prime Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Roth Capital raised Five Prime Therapeutics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $9.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.21.

NASDAQ:FPRX opened at $21.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $814.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.99 and a beta of 1.88. Five Prime Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.75 and a one year high of $24.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.11.

Five Prime Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FPRX) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.14). Five Prime Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 75.84% and a negative net margin of 554.71%. As a group, analysts expect that Five Prime Therapeutics will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Bvf Partners L. P/Il sold 7,393,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.19, for a total value of $149,271,534.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il bought 416,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.88 per share, with a total value of $2,032,822.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 791,835 shares of company stock worth $3,922,359. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics by 16.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 60,174 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 8,387 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Five Prime Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $91,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Five Prime Therapeutics by 76.5% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 106,939 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 46,336 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics by 234.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 165,213 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 115,767 shares during the period. Finally, Athanor Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $207,000. Institutional investors own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

About Five Prime Therapeutics

Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of innovative protein therapeutics. The company's product candidates comprise Bemarituzumab, an antibody that inhibits fibroblast growth factor receptor 2b, or FGFR2b, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials to treat patients with gastric or gastroesophageal junction and GEJ cancer; and FPA150, a CD8 T cell checkpoint inhibitor antibody that is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial that targets B7-H4 in various cancers, as well as FPT155, a soluble CD80 fusion protein, which is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial that enhances co-stimulation of T cells through CD28.

