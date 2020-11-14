Five Prime Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FPRX) Raised to Overweight at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Five Prime Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FPRX) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $34.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine downgraded Five Prime Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub raised Five Prime Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Five Prime Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Five Prime Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Five Prime Therapeutics from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.21.

NASDAQ FPRX opened at $21.41 on Wednesday. Five Prime Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.75 and a 1-year high of $24.70. The company has a market capitalization of $814.39 million, a P/E ratio of -7.99 and a beta of 1.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.11.

Five Prime Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FPRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.14). Five Prime Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 554.71% and a negative return on equity of 75.84%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Five Prime Therapeutics will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Five Prime Therapeutics news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il acquired 345,241 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.04 per share, with a total value of $1,740,014.64. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Bvf Partners L. P/Il sold 7,393,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.19, for a total value of $149,271,534.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 791,835 shares of company stock worth $3,922,359. 6.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BVF Inc. IL lifted its position in Five Prime Therapeutics by 2.6% during the second quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 7,988,053 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,727,000 after buying an additional 205,052 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Five Prime Therapeutics by 6.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 716,824 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,369,000 after buying an additional 44,984 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Five Prime Therapeutics by 220.0% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 650,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,965,000 after buying an additional 446,896 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Five Prime Therapeutics by 20.5% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 640,560 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,011,000 after buying an additional 108,952 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Five Prime Therapeutics by 4.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 538,789 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after buying an additional 22,965 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

About Five Prime Therapeutics

Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of innovative protein therapeutics. The company's product candidates comprise Bemarituzumab, an antibody that inhibits fibroblast growth factor receptor 2b, or FGFR2b, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials to treat patients with gastric or gastroesophageal junction and GEJ cancer; and FPA150, a CD8 T cell checkpoint inhibitor antibody that is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial that targets B7-H4 in various cancers, as well as FPT155, a soluble CD80 fusion protein, which is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial that enhances co-stimulation of T cells through CD28.

