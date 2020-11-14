Flux Power (OTCMKTS:FLUX) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average After Earnings Miss

Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FLUX)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.19 and traded as high as $9.75. Flux Power shares last traded at $8.88, with a volume of 174,822 shares traded.

The technology company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.05).

Get Flux Power alerts:

Several analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Flux Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Roth Capital began coverage on Flux Power in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

In other Flux Power news, Director Michael Johnson bought 150,000 shares of Flux Power stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Also, CEO Ronald F. Dutt bought 8,750 shares of Flux Power stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $35,000.00. Insiders have acquired 165,625 shares of company stock worth $662,500 in the last three months. 71.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The stock has a market cap of $96.04 million, a PE ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.27 and a 200-day moving average of $7.66.

About Flux Power (OTCMKTS:FLUX)

Flux Power Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary Flux Power, Inc, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells rechargeable lithium-ion energy storage systems for electric forklifts, airport ground support equipment, and other industrial motive applications in the United States. It offers battery management system (BMS) that provides cell balancing, monitoring, and error reporting functions for battery systems.

Further Reading: Insider Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Flux Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flux Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.