Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Shares Purchased by WASHINGTON TRUST Co

WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 32.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 780 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $92,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Fortinet by 27.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,742 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. grew its position in Fortinet by 6.2% during the second quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 2,825 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Fortinet by 0.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 188,783 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $22,241,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in Fortinet by 4.8% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 7,594 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $894,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning grew its position in Fortinet by 118.3% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,718 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after buying an additional 6,891 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FTNT stock opened at $115.92 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $121.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.77. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.20 and a 12 month high of $151.95. The company has a market capitalization of $18.82 billion, a PE ratio of 43.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.11.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.10. Fortinet had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 48.30%. The business had revenue of $651.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $639.62 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FTNT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Fortinet in a report on Thursday, August 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $134.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.58.

In other Fortinet news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 750 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.83, for a total transaction of $100,372.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 75,479 shares in the company, valued at $10,101,354.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 30,000 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.57, for a total transaction of $3,947,100.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,130,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $806,575,807.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,362 shares of company stock valued at $5,880,944. Company insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network (WAN) acceleration.

