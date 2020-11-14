fuboTV Inc.’s Quiet Period Will Expire on November 17th (OTCMKTS:FUBO)

fuboTV’s (OTCMKTS:FUBO) quiet period is set to expire on Tuesday, November 17th. fuboTV had issued 18,300,000 shares in its public offering on October 8th. The total size of the offering was $183,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

FUBO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on fuboTV in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on fuboTV from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Roth Capital initiated coverage on fuboTV in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on fuboTV in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on fuboTV in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.60.

Get fuboTV alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:FUBO opened at $15.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.31. The stock has a market cap of $726.06 million, a PE ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 2.20. fuboTV has a 52-week low of $5.00 and a 52-week high of $22.00.

fuboTV (OTCMKTS:FUBO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($1.25).

In other fuboTV news, Chairman Edgar Bronfman, Jr. purchased 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 41.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About fuboTV

fuboTV Inc focuses on the provision of live TV streaming platform for sports, news, and entertainment content in Europe and the United States. Its platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, mobile phones, tablets, and computers. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

Featured Story: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for fuboTV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for fuboTV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.