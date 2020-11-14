Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) Trading Down 8.3%

Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) shares were down 8.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $6.83 and last traded at $6.92. Approximately 1,167,579 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 22% from the average daily volume of 955,460 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.55.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FNKO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Funko from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine cut shares of Funko from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 8th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Funko from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.98.

Get Funko alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $359.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.85 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.26. Funko had a positive return on equity of 2.27% and a negative net margin of 1.54%. Research analysts forecast that Funko, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNKO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Funko during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Funko by 444.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 4,477 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Funko by 240.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 4,849 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Funko by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Funko in the 1st quarter worth about $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.74% of the company’s stock.

About Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO)

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States and internationally. The company offers vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; plush products; accessories; apparels, such as t-shirts and hats; homewares, including drinkware, party lights and other home accessories; and bags, purses and wallets, and board games.

Read More: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for Funko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Funko and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.