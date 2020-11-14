G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) Receives $16.10 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.10.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GIII shares. BidaskClub cut G-III Apparel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. ValuEngine raised G-III Apparel Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. B. Riley cut their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th.

Get G-III Apparel Group alerts:

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 496.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,660 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 3,879 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in G-III Apparel Group during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in G-III Apparel Group during the 3rd quarter worth $90,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,308 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 1,420.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,600 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GIII opened at $16.31 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. G-III Apparel Group has a 12-month low of $2.96 and a 12-month high of $34.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $788.74 million, a PE ratio of 11.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 30.50 and a beta of 2.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.52.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The textile maker reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.45. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 2.57%. The business had revenue of $297.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that G-III Apparel Group will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

About G-III Apparel Group

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

See Also: What is a SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for G-III Apparel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G-III Apparel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.