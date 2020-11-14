Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) PT Raised to $18.00 at Lake Street Capital

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) had its price target hoisted by Lake Street Capital from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on GAIA. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gaia from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Roth Capital restated a buy rating and issued a $14.50 price objective on shares of Gaia in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, B. Riley restated a buy rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Gaia in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.63.

Shares of GAIA opened at $11.21 on Tuesday. Gaia has a twelve month low of $4.70 and a twelve month high of $12.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.01 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.38. Gaia had a negative net margin of 22.13% and a negative return on equity of 19.15%. On average, analysts predict that Gaia will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GAIA. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Gaia by 522.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 2,238 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Gaia by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in shares of Gaia by 76.1% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 7,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 3,240 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Gaia by 92.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 3,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Violich Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gaia in the 3rd quarter valued at $101,000. 48.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and online community for underserved member base worldwide. The company has a digital content library of approximately 8,000 titles in English, Spanish, German, and French languages available to its subscribers on Internet-connected devices. The company's network includes Yoga channel, which offers access to yoga, eastern arts, and other movement based classes; Transformation channel that provides spiritual growth, personal development, and consciousness content; Alternative Healing channel, which features content focused on food and nutrition, holistic healing, alternative and integrative medicines, and longevity; and Seeking Truth channel that offers speakers, authors, and experts in the alternative media world.

