GAIL (India) (OTCMKTS:GAILF) Lifted to “Neutral” at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of GAIL (India) (OTCMKTS:GAILF) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of GAILF opened at $6.63 on Wednesday. GAIL has a 1 year low of $5.00 and a 1 year high of $11.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.35.

GAIL (India) Company Profile

GAIL (India) Limited operates as a natural gas processing and distribution company in India and internationally. The company operates through Transmission Services, Natural Gas Marketing, Petrochemicals, LPG and Other Liquid Hydrocarbons, and Other segments. It is involved in the transmission, distribution, and marketing of natural gas to the power, city gas distribution, fertilizer, and other sectors.

