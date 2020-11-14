GAIL (India) (OTCMKTS:GAILF) Lifted to “Neutral” at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of GAIL (India) (OTCMKTS:GAILF) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Shares of GAILF opened at $6.63 on Wednesday. GAIL has a 1 year low of $5.00 and a 1 year high of $11.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.35.
GAIL (India) Company Profile
