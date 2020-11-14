Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) Price Target Increased to $107.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) had its target price increased by Credit Suisse Group from $96.00 to $107.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Garmin from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Garmin from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Garmin from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Garmin in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Garmin from an underperform rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $104.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $109.29.

Get Garmin alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ GRMN opened at $115.63 on Tuesday. Garmin has a 52 week low of $61.04 and a 52 week high of $120.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $101.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.98.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.57. Garmin had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 18.38%. Research analysts forecast that Garmin will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 10,093 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.13, for a total transaction of $1,212,472.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GRMN. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Garmin during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Garmin during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Garmin during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Garmin by 480.0% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 435 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in Garmin by 23.0% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 550 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.88% of the company’s stock.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

Read More: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.