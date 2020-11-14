Gibson Energy Inc. (GEI.TO) (TSE:GEI) Lowered to “Sector Perform” at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial cut shares of Gibson Energy Inc. (GEI.TO) (TSE:GEI) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$24.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$27.00.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Gibson Energy Inc. (GEI.TO) from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. CIBC lowered their price target on Gibson Energy Inc. (GEI.TO) from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a hold rating and set a C$22.00 price target on shares of Gibson Energy Inc. (GEI.TO) in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Raymond James set a C$24.00 price objective on Gibson Energy Inc. (GEI.TO) and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Gibson Energy Inc. (GEI.TO) from C$18.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Gibson Energy Inc. (GEI.TO) has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$24.07.

GEI stock opened at C$19.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$20.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$21.94. Gibson Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of C$10.96 and a 12-month high of C$28.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 195.92. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion and a PE ratio of 20.04.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. Gibson Energy Inc. (GEI.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 139.61%.

In other Gibson Energy Inc. (GEI.TO) news, Senior Officer Sean Brown purchased 10,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$18.09 per share, for a total transaction of C$182,057.76. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 100,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,815,711.39.

Gibson Energy Inc. (GEI.TO) Company Profile

Gibson Energy Inc, a crude oil infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of crude oil and refined products in North America. It operates through Infrastructure and Marketing segments. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility, as well as procession, recovery, and disposal terminals.

