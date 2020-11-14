GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) (LON:GSK) Insider Purchases £131.58 in Stock

GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) (LON:GSK) insider Emma Walmsley acquired 9 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,462 ($19.10) per share, with a total value of £131.58 ($171.91).

Emma Walmsley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 9th, Emma Walmsley acquired 8 shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,440 ($18.81) per share, with a total value of £115.20 ($150.51).

On Thursday, September 10th, Emma Walmsley acquired 8 shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,520 ($19.86) per share, with a total value of £121.60 ($158.87).

Shares of LON:GSK opened at GBX 1,437 ($18.77) on Friday. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,284 ($16.78) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,857 ($24.26). The company has a market cap of $72.48 billion and a PE ratio of 11.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,407.11 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,549.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.96.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be given a dividend of GBX 19 ($0.25) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.44%. GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.17%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. CSFB restated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) in a research report on Monday, October 5th. DZ Bank reduced their price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) from GBX 1,900 ($24.82) to GBX 1,850 ($24.17) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 31st. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,730 ($22.60) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,580 ($20.64) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,665 ($21.75) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,790.50 ($23.39).

About GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L)

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

