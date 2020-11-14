Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) Trading Up 9%

Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) was up 9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $10.42 and last traded at $10.38. Approximately 2,478,902 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 3,582,793 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.52.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GOGO shares. Cowen cut shares of Gogo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gogo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub cut shares of Gogo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Gogo from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Gogo in a report on Monday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Gogo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.25.

The company has a market capitalization of $889.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.30.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $66.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.43 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.28) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Gogo Inc. will post -3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Marguerite M. Elias sold 18,371 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.52, for a total value of $174,891.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $426,952.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder (Equity) Holdings Lp Silver bought 2,606,359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.14 per share, with a total value of $26,428,480.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 40.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Gogo by 64.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,635,822 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,707,000 after buying an additional 1,423,670 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Gogo by 44,187.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 131,534 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 131,237 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Gogo by 273.1% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 619,102 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,956,000 after purchasing an additional 453,184 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Gogo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Gogo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.58% of the company’s stock.

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides inflight broadband connectivity and wireless entertainment services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA).

