Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) Stock Price Down 7%

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) shares were down 7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $6.90 and last traded at $7.01. Approximately 3,591,916 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 92% from the average daily volume of 1,868,621 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.54.

GOL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. UBS Group lowered shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.04.

The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.48.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 102.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,712 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,384 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 85.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,015 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,238 shares during the last quarter. Leap Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes during the 2nd quarter worth about $85,000. JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes during the second quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the third quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

About Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL)

GOL Linhas AÃ©reas Inteligentes SA provides air passenger transportation services in Brazil, rest of South America, the Caribbean, and the United States. The company operates through Flight Transportation and Smiles Loyalty Program segments. It also offers cargo transportation and logistics services.

