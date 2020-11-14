Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) Shares Down 9%

Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) was down 9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $8.26 and last traded at $8.35. Approximately 1,517,164 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 1,654,267 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.18.

GLNG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America dropped their price target on Golar LNG from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 25th. BidaskClub raised shares of Golar LNG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. DNB Markets raised shares of Golar LNG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Golar LNG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.42.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The shipping company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $100.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.28 million. Golar LNG had a negative net margin of 68.63% and a negative return on equity of 0.58%. As a group, analysts expect that Golar LNG Limited will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GLNG. Man Group plc lifted its position in Golar LNG by 6.9% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 49,031 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 3,153 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Golar LNG by 368.7% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,085 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Golar LNG by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,400 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Golar LNG by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,554 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 4,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Golar LNG by 890.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,290 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 4,756 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.61% of the company’s stock.

Golar LNG Company Profile (NASDAQ:GLNG)

Golar LNG Limited provides infrastructure for the liquefaction, transportation, regasification, and downstream distribution of LNG. It operates through three segments: Vessel Operations, Floating Liquefaction Natural Gas Vessel (FLNG), and Power. The company engages in the acquisition, ownership, operation, and chartering of LNG carriers, FLNG, and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs); and the development of gas to power projects, as well as LNG distribution operations.

