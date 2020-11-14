Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) Upgraded to Hold by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Great Ajax from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Raymond James reissued a buy rating on shares of Great Ajax in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Great Ajax from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Great Ajax has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $11.75.

Get Great Ajax alerts:

Great Ajax stock opened at $9.59 on Tuesday. Great Ajax has a one year low of $3.96 and a one year high of $15.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.41 and its 200 day moving average is $8.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.90 million, a PE ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02.

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. Great Ajax had a net margin of 40.91% and a return on equity of 6.16%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Great Ajax will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.09%. Great Ajax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.03%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AJX. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Great Ajax by 2.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,005,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,629,000 after buying an additional 51,063 shares in the last quarter. Almitas Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Great Ajax by 33.2% during the third quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 833,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,912,000 after purchasing an additional 207,839 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Great Ajax by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 650,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,136,000 after buying an additional 150,442 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Great Ajax by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 607,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,591,000 after buying an additional 110,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in Great Ajax by 120.2% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 320,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,950,000 after acquiring an additional 175,008 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.08% of the company’s stock.

Great Ajax Company Profile

Great Ajax Corp., real estate company, acquires, invests in, and manages a portfolio of residential mortgage and small balance commercial mortgage loans. The company also holds real estate-owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure or other settlement of its non-performing loans, as well as through outright purchases.

Further Reading: Black Swan

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Great Ajax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Ajax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.