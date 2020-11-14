Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) PT Lowered to $42.00 at Morgan Stanley

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $43.00 to $42.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Grocery Outlet from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ:GO opened at $38.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 57.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of -0.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.88. Grocery Outlet has a 12-month low of $28.11 and a 12-month high of $48.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a chain of grocery stores in the United States. The company offers products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, frozen, beer and wine, general merchandise, and health and beauty care products; and natural, organic, specialty, and healthy products.

