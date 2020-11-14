Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) will announce earnings of $0.03 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Grubhub’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.23 and the lowest is ($0.08). Grubhub reported earnings per share of ($0.05) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 160%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Grubhub will report full-year earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.39) to $0.22. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.07) to $0.56. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Grubhub.

Grubhub (NYSE:GRUB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.49. Grubhub had a negative return on equity of 4.44% and a negative net margin of 6.99%. The business had revenue of $493.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $448.24 million.

GRUB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Grubhub in a research note on Friday, July 31st. DA Davidson upped their target price on Grubhub from $63.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Grubhub in a report on Monday, July 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Grubhub in a research note on Sunday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Grubhub presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.37.

In other Grubhub news, insider Brandt Walter Kucharski sold 371 shares of Grubhub stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.47, for a total value of $29,854.37. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 371 shares in the company, valued at $29,854.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew M. Maloney sold 2,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.03, for a total value of $185,334.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,028,129.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 187,663 shares of company stock worth $13,961,228 over the last three months. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Omni Partners LLP lifted its stake in Grubhub by 7,529.9% in the 3rd quarter. Omni Partners LLP now owns 1,809,738 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $130,898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786,019 shares during the last quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Grubhub during the second quarter worth $106,941,000. PSquared Asset Management AG bought a new position in shares of Grubhub in the 3rd quarter valued at $82,909,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Grubhub by 57.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,668,752 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $193,031,000 after acquiring an additional 976,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Grubhub during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,157,000. 98.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GRUB opened at $74.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a PE ratio of -59.22 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $76.33 and its 200-day moving average is $68.23. Grubhub has a fifty-two week low of $29.35 and a fifty-two week high of $85.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Grubhub Company Profile

Grubhub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 300,000 local restaurants with diners in various cities. It offers Grubhub and Seamless mobile applications and mobile Websites; and operates Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, and menupages.com.

