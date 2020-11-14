Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (HDI.TO) (TSE:HDI) Price Target Increased to C$31.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (HDI.TO) (TSE:HDI) had its price target hoisted by CIBC from C$28.00 to C$31.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports.
A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (HDI.TO) from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from C$17.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Cormark increased their target price on Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (HDI.TO) from C$25.50 to C$32.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (HDI.TO) from C$29.50 to C$35.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday.
HDI opened at C$24.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$25.08 and a 200-day moving average of C$19.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $527.29 million and a P/E ratio of 14.30. Hardwoods Distribution Inc. has a 12-month low of C$7.40 and a 12-month high of C$29.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.43.
Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (HDI.TO) Company Profile
Hardwoods Distribution Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets. It offers a range of decorative surfaces, including architectural grade plywood and veneers, hardwood lumber, laminates, acrylics, and composites for use in commercial and residential applications; specialty plywood and composite panel products for residential and commercial cabinet, countertop, store fixture, and RV and furniture industries; and other products comprising moldings, cabinet hardware, doors, millwork, adhesives, solid surface products, and decorative laminates.
Featured Story: What is Put Option Volume?
Receive News & Ratings for Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (HDI.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (HDI.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.