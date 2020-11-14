Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (HDI.TO) (TSE:HDI) Price Target Increased to C$31.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (HDI.TO) (TSE:HDI) had its price target hoisted by CIBC from C$28.00 to C$31.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (HDI.TO) from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from C$17.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Cormark increased their target price on Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (HDI.TO) from C$25.50 to C$32.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (HDI.TO) from C$29.50 to C$35.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday.

HDI opened at C$24.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$25.08 and a 200-day moving average of C$19.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $527.29 million and a P/E ratio of 14.30. Hardwoods Distribution Inc. has a 12-month low of C$7.40 and a 12-month high of C$29.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.43.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th were paid a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 16th. Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (HDI.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.39%.

Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (HDI.TO) Company Profile

Hardwoods Distribution Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets. It offers a range of decorative surfaces, including architectural grade plywood and veneers, hardwood lumber, laminates, acrylics, and composites for use in commercial and residential applications; specialty plywood and composite panel products for residential and commercial cabinet, countertop, store fixture, and RV and furniture industries; and other products comprising moldings, cabinet hardware, doors, millwork, adhesives, solid surface products, and decorative laminates.

