Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (HDI.TO) (TSE:HDI) Price Target Raised to C$30.00

Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (HDI.TO) (TSE:HDI) had its price objective increased by Canaccord Genuity from C$23.00 to C$30.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Anlyst Ratings reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cormark raised their price target on shares of Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (HDI.TO) from C$25.50 to C$32.00 in a research note on Tuesday. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (HDI.TO) from C$29.50 to C$35.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on shares of Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (HDI.TO) from C$28.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of TSE:HDI opened at C$24.71 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $527.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.43, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$25.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$19.15. Hardwoods Distribution Inc. has a one year low of C$7.40 and a one year high of C$29.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th were paid a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 16th. Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (HDI.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.39%.

Hardwoods Distribution Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets. It offers a range of decorative surfaces, including architectural grade plywood and veneers, hardwood lumber, laminates, acrylics, and composites for use in commercial and residential applications; specialty plywood and composite panel products for residential and commercial cabinet, countertop, store fixture, and RV and furniture industries; and other products comprising moldings, cabinet hardware, doors, millwork, adhesives, solid surface products, and decorative laminates.

