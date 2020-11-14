Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (HDI.TO) (TSE:HDI) PT Raised to C$32.00 at Cormark

Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (HDI.TO) (TSE:HDI) had its target price raised by Cormark from C$25.50 to C$32.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. Cormark also issued estimates for Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (HDI.TO)’s FY2020 earnings at $1.79 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.14 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.36 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (HDI.TO) from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$17.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (HDI.TO) from C$23.00 to C$27.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on shares of Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (HDI.TO) from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 25th.

Get Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (HDI.TO) alerts:

Shares of HDI opened at C$24.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $527.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.43, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 2.08. Hardwoods Distribution Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$7.40 and a fifty-two week high of C$29.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$25.08 and a 200-day moving average price of C$19.15.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th were given a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 16th. Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (HDI.TO)’s payout ratio is currently 19.39%.

Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (HDI.TO) Company Profile

Hardwoods Distribution Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets. It offers a range of decorative surfaces, including architectural grade plywood and veneers, hardwood lumber, laminates, acrylics, and composites for use in commercial and residential applications; specialty plywood and composite panel products for residential and commercial cabinet, countertop, store fixture, and RV and furniture industries; and other products comprising moldings, cabinet hardware, doors, millwork, adhesives, solid surface products, and decorative laminates.

Read More: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (HDI.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (HDI.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.