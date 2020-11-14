Haywood Securities Raises H2O Innovation Inc. (HEO.V) (CVE:HEO) Price Target to C$2.50

H2O Innovation Inc. (HEO.V) (CVE:HEO) had its price objective lifted by Haywood Securities from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on HEO. Roth Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of H2O Innovation Inc. (HEO.V) in a report on Monday, September 28th. Desjardins reissued a buy rating on shares of H2O Innovation Inc. (HEO.V) in a report on Monday, September 21st.

Get H2O Innovation Inc. (HEO.V) alerts:

Shares of CVE:HEO opened at C$1.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $82.25 million and a PE ratio of -30.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.20, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.62. H2O Innovation Inc. has a one year low of C$0.54 and a one year high of C$2.05.

H2O Innovation Inc. (HEO.V) (CVE:HEO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 24th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$35.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$32.56 million. Equities research analysts predict that H2O Innovation Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About H2O Innovation Inc. (HEO.V)

H2O Innovation Inc provides integrated water treatment solutions based on membrane filtration technology. The company operates through three segments: Water Technologies and Services, Specialty Products, and Operation and Maintenance Services. It offers systems and equipment for the production of drinking and industrial process water, reclamation and reuse of water, and desalination of seawater and treatment of wastewater; and provides products and membrane filtration systems' spare parts, such as pumps, valves, membranes, filters, media, and other replacement parts.

Read More: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for H2O Innovation Inc. (HEO.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H2O Innovation Inc. (HEO.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.