HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) PT Raised to $45.00

HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) had its price objective raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on HDS. Truist downgraded HD Supply from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. TheStreet raised HD Supply from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. BidaskClub raised HD Supply from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Northcoast Research raised their target price on HD Supply from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on HD Supply from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $42.80.

Shares of HD Supply stock opened at $44.81 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.16. HD Supply has a 12 month low of $21.69 and a 12 month high of $46.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. HD Supply had a return on equity of 36.29% and a net margin of 6.91%. HD Supply’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. Analysts predict that HD Supply will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jana Partners Llc sold 517,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.74, for a total transaction of $21,582,251.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in HD Supply by 52.3% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in HD Supply by 1.1% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 31,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in HD Supply by 4.8% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in HD Supply by 20.2% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intrust Bank NA lifted its stake in HD Supply by 4.2% during the second quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 12,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.29% of the company’s stock.

HD Supply Company Profile

HD Supply Holdings, Inc operates as an industrial distributor in North America. It operates in two segments, Facilities Maintenance, and Construction & Industrial. The Facilities Maintenance segment offers electrical and lighting items, plumbing supplies, appliances, janitorial supplies, hardware products, kitchen and bath cabinets, window coverings, textiles and guest amenities, healthcare maintenance products, water and wastewater treatment products, and heating, ventilating, and air conditioning products.

