Head-To-Head Comparison: Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSE:CQP) and Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG)

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSE:CQP) and Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG) are both large-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cheniere Energy Partners and Cheniere Energy’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cheniere Energy Partners $6.84 billion 2.53 $1.18 billion $2.25 15.89 Cheniere Energy $9.73 billion 1.35 $648.00 million ($0.57) -91.35

Cheniere Energy Partners has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Cheniere Energy. Cheniere Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cheniere Energy Partners, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Cheniere Energy Partners and Cheniere Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cheniere Energy Partners 20.10% 156.50% 6.57% Cheniere Energy 11.60% 16.85% 1.15%

Risk and Volatility

Cheniere Energy Partners has a beta of 1.17, suggesting that its stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cheniere Energy has a beta of 1.61, suggesting that its stock price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Cheniere Energy Partners and Cheniere Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cheniere Energy Partners 0 1 0 0 2.00 Cheniere Energy 0 0 2 0 3.00

Cheniere Energy has a consensus target price of $61.00, suggesting a potential upside of 17.15%. Given Cheniere Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Cheniere Energy is more favorable than Cheniere Energy Partners.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

46.6% of Cheniere Energy Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.6% of Cheniere Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of Cheniere Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

About Cheniere Energy Partners

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates regasification facilities at the Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana on the Sabine-Neches Waterway. The company's regasification facilities include infrastructure of five LNG storage tanks with capacity of approximately 17 billion cubic feet equivalent; two marine berths that accommodate vessels of up to 266,000 cubic meters; and vaporizers with regasification capacity of approximately 4.0 billion cubic feet per day. It also owns the Creole Trail Pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines. Cheniere Energy Partners GP, LLC serves as the general partner of the company. Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc., an energy infrastructure company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines. It is also involved in the LNG and natural gas marketing business. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

