Head to Head Comparison: Orosur Mining (OTCMKTS:OROXF) vs. China Construction Bank (OTCMKTS:CICHY)

Orosur Mining (OTCMKTS:OROXF) and China Construction Bank (OTCMKTS:CICHY) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Orosur Mining and China Construction Bank, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Orosur Mining 0 0 0 0 N/A China Construction Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility & Risk

Orosur Mining has a beta of 0.89, indicating that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, China Construction Bank has a beta of 0.56, indicating that its share price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Orosur Mining and China Construction Bank’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Orosur Mining $37.10 million 1.46 $970,000.00 N/A N/A China Construction Bank $150.31 billion 1.28 $38.60 billion N/A N/A

China Construction Bank has higher revenue and earnings than Orosur Mining.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of China Construction Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Orosur Mining and China Construction Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Orosur Mining N/A N/A -18.13% China Construction Bank 23.14% 11.52% 0.97%

Summary

China Construction Bank beats Orosur Mining on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Orosur Mining Company Profile

Orosur Mining Inc. explores, develops, and produces gold projects in South America. Its flagship project is the AnzÃ¡ exploration gold project covering an area of 231 square kilometers located in the Middle Cauca Belt in Antioquia, Colombia. The company was formerly known as Uruguay Mineral Exploration Inc. and changed its name to Orosur Mining Inc. in January 2010. Orosur Mining Inc. was incorporated in 1996 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

China Construction Bank Company Profile

China Construction Bank Corporation provides various banking and related financial services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, Treasury Business, and Others segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as foreign currency, all in one accounts, RMB, corporate term and notification, and corporate demand deposits, as well corporate deposits by agreement. Its loan products include personal business, car, and housing loans; and SME, traditional credit, commercial draft, buyer credit, and RMB credit line loans. The company also offers credit cards; physical gold for personal investment and personal gold accounts; foreign exchange services; certificate treasury and savings bonds, securities deposit accounts, and securities services, as well as bank-securities transfer and book-entry treasury bond over the counter services; and wealth management products. In addition, it provides collection, salaries payment, third-party collection and payment, insurance agency, and remittance services; international settlement and financing, and FI services; securities and fund settlement services; guarantee-based, consulting and advising, and factoring services; fund custody services; treasury, asset management, trustee, finance leasing, investment banking, and other financial services; and e-banking services. Further, the company offers institutional services comprising services for government agencies, social security, banks cooperation, bank-securities cooperation, bank-insurance cooperation, and services for non-banking financial institutions. It operates 14,912 banking outlets. China Construction Bank Corporation has a strategic cooperation agreement with Xinyuan Science and Technology Service Group Co., Ltd. in the field of home leasing. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

