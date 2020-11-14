Head-To-Head Comparison: Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom (OTCMKTS:OGZPY) versus Sky Petroleum (OTCMKTS:SKPI)

Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom (OTCMKTS:OGZPY) and Sky Petroleum (OTCMKTS:SKPI) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom and Sky Petroleum, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom 0 3 3 0 2.50 Sky Petroleum 0 0 0 0 N/A

Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom currently has a consensus target price of $6.50, indicating a potential upside of 40.09%. Given Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom is more favorable than Sky Petroleum.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom and Sky Petroleum’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom 6.13% 2.69% 1.82% Sky Petroleum N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom has a beta of 0.99, indicating that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sky Petroleum has a beta of 1.2, indicating that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom and Sky Petroleum’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom $115.49 billion 0.48 $18.14 billion N/A N/A Sky Petroleum N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom has higher revenue and earnings than Sky Petroleum.

Summary

Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom beats Sky Petroleum on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Company Profile

Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom, an integrated energy company, engages in the geological exploration, production, processing, storage, transportation, and sale of gas, gas condensates, and oil in Russia and internationally. The company operates through Production of Gas, Transportation of Gas, Distribution of Gas, Gas Storage, Production of Crude Oil and Gas Condensate, Refining, and Electric and Heat Energy Generation and Sales segments. It also produces coalbed methane; and owns Unified Gas Supply System, a gas transmission system totaling approximately 172,600 kilometers that comprises 254 compressor stations with a total capacity of 47,100 megawatts in Russia. In addition, the company operates underground gas storage facilities; operates oil refining and petrochemical complexes; generates and sells electric and heat energy; produces and markets liquefied natural gas; and produces other goods, as well as provides other works and rendering of other services. Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Moscow, Russia.

Sky Petroleum Company Profile

Sky Petroleum, Inc. acquires, explores, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties of others under arrangements in which the company finances the costs in exchange for interests in the oil or natural gas revenue generated by the properties. It has a production sharing contract with the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Energy of Albania for three exploration blocks, including Four, Five, and Dumre blocks in the Republic of Albania. The company was formerly known as Seaside Explorations, Inc. and changed its name to Sky Petroleum, Inc. in March 2005. Sky Petroleum, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

