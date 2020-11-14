Head to Head Comparison: Vicon Industries (OTCMKTS:VCON) and AAC Technologies (OTCMKTS:AACAY)

AAC Technologies (OTCMKTS:AACAY) and Vicon Industries (OTCMKTS:VCON) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares AAC Technologies and Vicon Industries’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AAC Technologies $2.56 billion 2.72 $321.58 million $0.26 22.00 Vicon Industries $27.73 million 0.00 -$5.40 million N/A N/A

AAC Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Vicon Industries.

Profitability

This table compares AAC Technologies and Vicon Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AAC Technologies 9.77% 13.62% 7.73% Vicon Industries N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for AAC Technologies and Vicon Industries, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AAC Technologies 1 0 0 0 1.00 Vicon Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility & Risk

AAC Technologies has a beta of 1.18, suggesting that its stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vicon Industries has a beta of 92.37, suggesting that its stock price is 9,137% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of AAC Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of Vicon Industries shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

AAC Technologies beats Vicon Industries on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AAC Technologies

AAC Technologies Holdings Inc., an investment holding company, provides solutions to enhance user experience of smart mobile devices in China and internationally. The company operates through Dynamic Components, Electromagnetic Drives and Precision Mechanics, Micro Electro-Mechanical System Components, and Other Products segments. It researches, develops, manufactures, and sells acoustic products, electronic components, tooling and precision components, and electronics related accessories and components; and offers electroplating services. The company's products include miniature speaker modules, receivers, and speakers; and optics, RF antennas traditional microphones, and headsets. The company was formerly known as AAC Acoustic Technologies Holdings Inc. and changed its name to AAC Technologies Holdings Inc. in May 2011. AAC Technologies Holdings Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

About Vicon Industries

Vicon Industries, Inc. designs, develops, assembles, and markets video management systems and system components for use in security, surveillance, safety, and communication applications worldwide. Its product line comprises various video and access control system elements, including cameras for image capture and stand-alone network video management system software, as well as various video recording, storage, management, output devices, and door controllers and peripherals; analog, digital, and high definition megapixel cameras for fixed and robotic positioning applications; and other video system components, such as video encoders decoders and monitors, camera lenses, housings and mounts, matrix video switchers and controls, and various video transmission devices. The company's access control system comprises electronic door controllers and communication panels, which is managed by network access control software. Its products are used by commercial and industrial users comprising office buildings, manufacturing plants, warehouses, apartment complexes, shopping malls, and retail stores; federal, state, and local governments for national security purposes, agency facilities, prisons, and military installations; and financial institutions that include banks, clearing houses, brokerage firms, and depositories for security purposes. The company's products are also used by transportation departments for highway traffic control, and bridge and tunnel monitoring, as well as airport, subway, bus, and seaport security and surveillance; gaming casinos; health care facilities, which comprise hospitals; and institutions of education, such as schools and universities, as well as hotels and sports arenas. It sells its products primarily to independent dealers, system integrators, and security products distributors. The company was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Hauppauge, New York.

