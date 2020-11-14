Head to Head Review: Tejon Ranch (TRC) & The Competition

Tejon Ranch (NYSE: TRC) is one of 66 publicly-traded companies in the “Real estate” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Tejon Ranch to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

69.1% of Tejon Ranch shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.4% of shares of all “Real estate” companies are held by institutional investors. 20.9% of Tejon Ranch shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.4% of shares of all “Real estate” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Tejon Ranch and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tejon Ranch 19.42% 1.98% 1.63% Tejon Ranch Competitors 1.98% 4.02% 1.48%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Tejon Ranch and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Tejon Ranch $49.52 million $10.58 million 36.50 Tejon Ranch Competitors $1.43 billion $163.72 million 15.30

Tejon Ranch’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Tejon Ranch. Tejon Ranch is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

Tejon Ranch has a beta of 0.67, suggesting that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tejon Ranch’s rivals have a beta of 0.94, suggesting that their average share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Tejon Ranch and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tejon Ranch 0 0 0 0 N/A Tejon Ranch Competitors 442 1009 1075 58 2.29

As a group, “Real estate” companies have a potential upside of 7.66%. Given Tejon Ranch’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Tejon Ranch has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

About Tejon Ranch

Tejon Ranch Co. operates as a diversified real estate development and agribusiness company. It operates through five segments: Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development, Resort/Residential Real Estate Development, Mineral Resources, Farming, and Ranch Operations. The Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development segment engages in the planning and permitting of land for development; construction of infrastructure; construction of pre-leased buildings, and buildings to be leased or sold; and sale of land to third parties for their own development. It is also involved in the activities related to communications leases, and landscape maintenance. This segment leases land to two auto service stations with convenience stores, 13 fast-food operations, two full-service restaurants, a motel, an antique shop, and a post office; various microwave repeater locations, radio and cellular transmitter sites, and fiber optic cable routes; and 32 acres of land for an electric power plant. The Resort/Residential Real Estate Development segment engages in the land entitlement, land planning and pre-construction engineering, land stewardship, and conservation activities. The Mineral Resources segment includes oil and gas royalties, rock and aggregate royalties, and royalties from a cement operation leased to National Cement Company of California, Inc.; and the management of water assets and water infrastructure. The Farming segment farms permanent crops, including wine grapes in 835 acres, almonds in 2,129 acres, and pistachios in 1,053 acres. It also manages the farming of alfalfa and forage mix on 626 acres in the Antelope Valley; and leases 720 acres of land for growing vegetables, as well as permanent crops. The Ranch Operations segment offers game management and ancillary land services comprising grazing leases and filming, as well as various guided hunts. The company was founded in 1843 and is headquartered in Lebec, California.

