Head-To-Head Survey: Aphria (NASDAQ:APHA) & FSD Pharma (NASDAQ:HUGE)

Aphria (NASDAQ:APHA) and FSD Pharma (NASDAQ:HUGE) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Aphria has a beta of 2.08, indicating that its share price is 108% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FSD Pharma has a beta of 0.58, indicating that its share price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500.

11.3% of Aphria shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of FSD Pharma shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Aphria and FSD Pharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aphria -18.30% -2.23% -1.61% FSD Pharma N/A -102.69% -88.68%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Aphria and FSD Pharma, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aphria 0 0 2 0 3.00 FSD Pharma 0 0 1 0 3.00

Aphria presently has a consensus target price of $10.38, suggesting a potential upside of 83.30%. Given Aphria’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Aphria is more favorable than FSD Pharma.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Aphria and FSD Pharma’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aphria $405.96 million 4.03 -$63.21 million ($0.06) -94.33 FSD Pharma $190,000.00 103.17 -$39.20 million ($5.55) -0.27

FSD Pharma has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Aphria. Aphria is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than FSD Pharma, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Aphria beats FSD Pharma on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aphria

Aphria Inc. cultivates, processes, produces, markets, distributes, and sells medical cannabis in Canada and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical-grade medical cannabis, adult-use cannabis, and cannabis-derived extracts and derivative cannabis products under the Solei, RIFF, Good Supply, Aphria, P'tite Pof, and Broken Coast brands. It serves patients and consumers through distributors and online. The company is headquartered in Leamington, Canada.

About FSD Pharma

FSD Pharma Inc., through its subsidiary, FV Pharma Inc., produces medical cannabis in Canada. The company focuses on the development of indoor grown pharmaceutical grade cannabis; and research and development of various cannabinoid-based treatments for central nervous system disorders and autoimmune diseases of the skin, GI tract, and musculoskeletal system, such as chronic pain. FSD Pharma Inc. has strategic alliance agreements with SciCann Therapeutics Inc., CannTab Therapeutics, and Solarvest BioEnergy Inc. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

