HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) Issues Earnings Results

HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $165.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.79 million. HMS had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 9.25%. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share.

HMSY opened at $30.45 on Friday. HMS has a 52-week low of $18.19 and a 52-week high of $33.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 46.85, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a current ratio of 4.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.12.

Get HMS alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of HMS in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised HMS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. TheStreet raised HMS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub raised HMS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on HMS from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.89.

HMS Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides cost containment solutions in the United States healthcare marketplace. The company offers coordination of benefits services to government and commercial healthcare payers to ensure that the correct party pays the claim; and population management solutions that provide risk-bearing organizations with intelligence across their member populations to identify risks, and enhance patient engagement and outcomes, as well as payment integrity, care management and consumer engagement, and analytical solutions.

Read More: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for HMS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HMS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.