Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) SVP Miles W. Mchugh Sells 12,124 Shares

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) SVP Miles W. Mchugh sold 12,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.48, for a total transaction of $915,119.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,630,141.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock opened at $72.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 3.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $78.03 and a 200-day moving average of $62.88. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 52-week low of $23.81 and a 52-week high of $86.67.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $636.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.11 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 43.55% and a return on equity of 25.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 723.0% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,955,384 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $108,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717,803 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,288,468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $405,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317,555 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 51.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,676,798 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $285,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249,989 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 2nd quarter worth $67,938,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 81.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,007,625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $111,583,000 after purchasing an additional 900,544 shares in the last quarter. 89.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.54.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. Its orphan and rheumatology marketed medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare and life-threatening metabolic disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease; RAYOS for the treatment of multiple conditions, rheumatoid arthritis; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

