HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) Rating Increased to Neutral at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas upgraded shares of HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on HSBC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HSBC from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded HSBC from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley raised HSBC from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Investec raised HSBC from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $31.50.

Shares of NYSE HSBC opened at $24.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.45. HSBC has a 52 week low of $17.95 and a 52 week high of $39.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.05). HSBC had a negative net margin of 4.18% and a positive return on equity of 2.95%. Equities research analysts expect that HSBC will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HSBC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in HSBC by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,718,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,348,000 after purchasing an additional 712,241 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in HSBC during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,271,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in HSBC by 72.9% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 237,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,537,000 after purchasing an additional 100,056 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in HSBC by 326.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 71,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in HSBC in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,189,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

HSBC Company Profile

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking segments. The Retail Banking and Wealth Management segment offers personal banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, and financial planning services.

