IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Given New $165.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) had its price target lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

IAC has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $171.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised IAC/InterActiveCorp from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $187.00.

NASDAQ:IAC opened at $135.36 on Tuesday. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 52-week low of $100.22 and a 52-week high of $145.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $125.39 and a 200 day moving average of $171.11.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $2.59. The business had revenue of $788.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $767.89 million. IAC/InterActiveCorp’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -4.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IAC. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,809,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $192,402,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 1,333.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,666,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549,877 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 54.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,299,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156,545 shares during the period. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,506,000. Institutional investors own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

IAC/InterActiveCorp Company Profile

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. It operates various platforms, such as Ask.com that empowers people to find, learn, and explore answers from any device or location; Bluecrew, an on-demand platform for flexible W-2 work job seekers for sustainable and reliable employment that fits their schedules across a range of industries, including warehousing, logistics, e-commerce, events, delivery, and hospitality; Care.com, a leading platform for finding and managing family care; and Dotdash that help people to find answers and solve problems.

