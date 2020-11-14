ICF International’s (ICFI) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reiterated their buy rating on shares of ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $80.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded ICF International from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. BidaskClub upgraded ICF International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Sidoti raised their price target on ICF International from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $87.83.

Shares of ICFI stock opened at $73.82 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $67.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 22.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. ICF International has a 1-year low of $47.75 and a 1-year high of $95.24.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $360.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.10 million. ICF International had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 4.27%. ICF International’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that ICF International will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. ICF International’s payout ratio is currently 13.49%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ICFI. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of ICF International by 1,968.8% during the second quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,109,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $278,825,000 after acquiring an additional 3,911,307 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ICF International by 29.2% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 641,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,442,000 after acquiring an additional 144,756 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its stake in shares of ICF International by 70.0% during the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 223,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,504,000 after acquiring an additional 92,130 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of ICF International by 7.1% during the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,155,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,897,000 after acquiring an additional 77,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of ICF International during the second quarter valued at $3,442,000.

ICF International Company Profile

ICF International, Inc provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

