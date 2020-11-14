IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Acquired by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,286 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $5,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IDXX. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 2.8% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 55.6% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the second quarter worth approximately $222,000. Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 0.8% during the second quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 182,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,309,000 after buying an additional 1,469 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the second quarter worth approximately $319,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IDXX stock opened at $449.22 on Friday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $168.65 and a 52-week high of $485.00. The stock has a market cap of $38.32 billion, a PE ratio of 78.26, a PEG ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $417.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $357.87.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $721.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $672.48 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 19.20% and a return on equity of 198.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director Daniel M. Junius sold 3,722 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.61, for a total value of $1,424,074.42. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,513,365.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 36,216 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.44, for a total transaction of $17,073,671.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 113,341 shares of company stock worth $50,253,492 over the last ninety days. 2.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IDXX. BidaskClub upgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $280.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $300.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $415.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $369.25.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

