Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) Trading Up 9%

Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR) was up 9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $8.19 and last traded at $8.00. Approximately 1,349,987 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 271% from the average daily volume of 364,071 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.34.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on IMMR shares. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Immersion from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. TheStreet raised Immersion from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Immersion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub raised Immersion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.13.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.88 and a 200-day moving average of $7.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.95 million, a P/E ratio of -154.40, a PEG ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.73.

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. Immersion had a negative return on equity of 5.38% and a negative net margin of 17.49%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Immersion Co. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William C. Martin sold 572,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.28, for a total transaction of $5,882,164.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $329,268.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Opportunities Fund Lp Se Viex sold 750,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total value of $7,591,356.36. Insiders have sold a total of 1,341,916 shares of company stock valued at $13,618,336 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Immersion by 241.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,928 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,779 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Immersion during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Immersion during the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Immersion by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,108 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 3,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Immersion during the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

About Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR)

Immersion Corporation creates, designs, develops, and licenses haptic technologies in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its technologies allow people to use their sense of touch to engage with various digital products. The company offers technology licenses, patent licenses, and combined licenses. It also provides software development kits, which consist of design tools, integration software, and effect libraries that allow for the design, encoding, and playback of tactile effects in content.

