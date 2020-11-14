Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) (ETR:IFXA) Given a €22.50 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a €22.50 ($26.47) target price on Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) (ETR:IFXA) in a research report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. UBS Group set a €29.00 ($34.12) target price on shares of Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Oddo Bhf set a €25.00 ($29.41) target price on shares of Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Warburg Research set a €25.50 ($30.00) target price on shares of Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays set a €28.00 ($32.94) target price on shares of Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €25.68 ($30.21).

Infineon Technologies AG has a 1 year low of €13.43 ($15.80) and a 1 year high of €19.70 ($23.18).

Infineon Technologies AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers for powertrain, safety, and driver assistance systems; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, powertrain, and security products.

