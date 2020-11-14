Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) (ETR:IFXA) Given a €24.50 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

Kepler Capital Markets set a €24.50 ($28.82) target price on Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) (ETR:IFXA) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €27.00 ($31.76) price objective on Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €27.00 ($31.76) price objective on Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Oddo Bhf set a €25.00 ($29.41) target price on Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, UBS Group set a €29.00 ($34.12) target price on Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €25.68 ($30.21).

Infineon Technologies AG has a 52-week low of €13.43 ($15.80) and a 52-week high of €19.70 ($23.18).

Infineon Technologies AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers for powertrain, safety, and driver assistance systems; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, powertrain, and security products.

