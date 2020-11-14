Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) Given “Overweight” Rating at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their overweight rating on shares of Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

IFNNY has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group restated an underperform rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Infineon Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a hold rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Get Infineon Technologies alerts:

Shares of IFNNY opened at $31.07 on Tuesday. Infineon Technologies has a 1-year low of $11.00 and a 1-year high of $33.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.48. The company has a market capitalization of $40.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Infineon Technologies AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers for powertrain, safety, and driver assistance systems; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, powertrain, and security products.

Read More: Economic Bubble

Receive News & Ratings for Infineon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infineon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.